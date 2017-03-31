Kendrick Lamar Posts Video For New Track Humble

Kendrick just shared his latest new music video “Humble“.

The rapper, who released The Heart Part 4 last week, last put out “To Pimp a Butterfly” in 2015 and ‘untitled unmastered.’ past year. The video clip was directed by Dave Meyers who has in the past worked with the likes of Nas, Outkast, and Missy Elliott.

The new song was produced by Mike WiLL Made-It.

Kendrick has been hinting at a new album, and the release of “Humble” is sure to increase the anticipation for what’s to come.

Many listeners took to Twitter in response to the track, questioning whether Lamar was firing shots at fellow rapper and rival Big Sean.

“Humble” includes insane imagery like Lamar rapping while his head is engulfed in flames, spitting lyrics in papal robes, and his very own version of The Last supper.

The release dispells the faux tracklist floating around the web and gives us more assurance that April 7 will be one interesting day for the artist.