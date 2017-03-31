Kenyan woman made up assault story

An official of an African students welfare body admitted that the woman had given a false statement.

Finally, on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh DGP Javeed Ahmad tweeted, “Alleged attack on Kenyan lady in Gnoida. Working to ascertain motive”.

Noida: A Kenyan woman who claimed she was assaulted by a group of men in Greater Noida may have lied about the attack, police said on Thursday.

They said they nabbed the cab driver and when he was questioned, he denied any such incident happened. “The driver said that he had dropped the woman safely at Omicron”, said Mr. Yadav. “The probe of the car’s Global Positioning System movement and the cab’s payment slip showed that the vehicle did not stop anywhere stop during the journey”.

Maria had booked a cab at 5.47 a.m. on Wednesday from the Delhi Police society. “According to the Global Positioning System movement of the cab, the trip was completed at 6.20 am and the driver was paid at 6.30 am”.

Police officers in Greater Noida IANS spoke to said “no such incident” occurred on Wednesday morning and the victim may have made a “wrong statement” because she appeared depressed.

On the way, she said the cab was stopped at 6.30am near the Omicorn roundabout by 10-12 men who then beat her up. “She had cooked up this story and we would like to offer our apologies to the police and people”, said Charles Kennedy, vice-president, Nigerian Citizen’s Welfare Association.

The cab driver, Pintu, seconded the police’s version. The cab did not stop during the journey. I even waited near the society for the next 20 minutes for another pick-up call. “I didn’t see any attack”, said Pintu.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Police chief had said this morning that there were “glaring loopholes” in the story of a Kenyan woman, who was allegedly assaulted by locals in Greater Noida yesterday. “We investigated the matter later in the evening, and found that the woman was under distress due to personal issues”. Frederick, a representative from the Kenyan High Commission, said the Embassy was satisfied with the probe. Police arrested five persons in connection to the attack.

