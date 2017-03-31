Keystone XL pipeline gets green light from US State Department

He said TransCanada is committed to building long-term relationships with indigenous communities “based on respect, trust, open communication”.

Throughout the first couple of months of his presidency, Donald Trump has been motivated to keep jobs on USA soil, but when it comes to the steel being used to create the Keystone XL pipeline, The Independent claimed the materials would be sourced from Canada and Mexico in part.

Conversely, environmental groups were dismayed by the permit’s issuance but promised to continue fighting the pipeline.

He warned that the project “faces a long fight ahead in the states”. But he said there are other important projects like the recently approved TransMountain pipeline that will allow for exports to Asia. It’s not clear when Judge John Brown will rule. Completing it required a permit to cross from Canada into the U.S.

Daugaard’s administration has been preparing for potential protests over the pipeline. “Other people were not going to be signing this bill”. Commissioners must determine whether a project serves the public interest.

Alberta premier Rachel Notley said Friday the construction of Keystone XL could net the province as many as 5,000 jobs. Though it still faces other major hurdles, including disputes over the route, the president said the federal government was formulating final details “as we speak”.

KXL – a 1,700-mile pipeline starting in Alberta that would transport 830,000 b/d, including 100,000 b/d from the Bakken Shale, to refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast – was blocked by the State Department in November 2015, during the Obama administration, which determined that the project was not in the nation’s interest.

Canadian oil sands will hook up with US refiners thanks to the move.

Environmental groups vowed to fight it. The pipeline had stalled under the Obama administration, which had said the pipeline would do nothing to reduce fuel prices for US motorists and would contribute emissions linked to global warming.

“This announcement means responsibly produced Canadian oil will have access to more markets, which means Canadians will be getting better value for their resources”. President Trump obviously disagrees. The company did so, and found approval through the State Department today.

The Obama administration argued the pipeline would undercut USA efforts to clinch a global climate change deal that was reached weeks later in Paris. The Paris agreement compels the US and other countries to cut greenhouse gas emissions in coming decades. “Canadian border in Phillips County, Montana for the importation of crude oil”, a press release issued by the State Department on Friday said.

Obama argued the oil wouldn’t stay in the USA because it would be exported after being processed in American refineries. Many energy experts insisted the truth was somewhere in between. It’s also expected to be met with protestor opposition, with Sierra Club executive director Michael Brune threatening to challenge it in court soon.

Trump campaigned for president on a pledge to restart the Keystone pipeline and build it with US steel. TransCanada has estimated it will create 20,000 direct jobs and 118,000 indirect jobs, although a State Department review estimated its impact on direct and indirect jobs at a total of 42,000. Many of those jobs would be during the initial construction phase.

Despite the businessman’s savvy negotiating skills, the pipeline would create far less jobs than what the current president is predicting. After that, only a few dozen workers would be needed to maintain the pipeline.

Girling said in the White House gathering that TransCanada “had some work to do” to secure permits in the state.

Still, the White House did acknowledge some environmental concerns.

The presidential permit for Keystone XL did little to assuage concerns Friday from the investment community that the project, which has stoked controversy since its inception almost a decade ago, still faces a litany of challenges. It re-applied with the Nebraska Public Service Commission this year.

Trump, told of the hiccup, pledged his help. Some analysts think only two of the three pipelines will get built.