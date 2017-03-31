Ko returns to ANA Inspiration with Jutanugarn in hot pursuit

“Yeah, it’s been really solid since, until last week”.

“I think I’m really lucky that a year ago (happened)”, Jutanugarn said, recalling the thoughts that ran through her head. And when you look at the past winners it’s not all about the straight hitters; there have been some that long, some that are shorter, so I think it’s the person that plays smart and within their game is always so important.

“Obviously it wasn’t the greatest Sunday”.

“On principle, I feel it’s just not right”, Ewart Shadoff said before Trump was sworn in. “I’ve had a few top-10 finishes in my last few events and that’s been good for the confidence so I feel more comfortable”.

The online sports betting golf favourites along with Ko will be Jutanugarn, Koreans In Gee Chun, So Yeon Ryu, Ha-Na Jang and Inbee Park, along with Thompson and Chinas Shanshan Feng. People should care about that fact that teenage phenom Lydia Ko might lose her No. 1 world ranking after spending 75 consecutive weeks in the top spot.

Ryu heads the LPGA Tour money list this year, her incredible consistency once again the feature of her game. Will she regain her form in time to defend her title?

“I learned a lot, especially the last three holes”, she said.

With her ANA Inspiration victory previous year Ko became the youngest two-time major champion in LPGA Tour history.

Experience has taught her how fleeting her time as a tour player is. “Just this whole week in general, it’s very special to me”.

The women’s first major of the year, the ANA Inspiration, gets underway on Thursday.

The 32-year-old summed up her chances.

At the start of this year, Ko left Leadbetter for Gary Gilchrist.

“I’ve gotten requests to boycott it and to not play in it because of what he has said”, Salas told Reuters. On a golf course she clearly has great memories of provides an opportunity to get things back on track but plenty of others are playing as well if not better than her at present and she faces a big task. She pulled my little golf cart when I won the US Amateur in 2012 and she’s travelled with me all over the place. But the average golfer – even the average scratch golfer – plays a game more similar to that of the female professionals.

After that major triumph, Ko’s results chart brought a 14th tournament title last July but she hasn’t claimed another victory since and that starvation has impacted on her reputation.

Things aren’t exactly awful for Ko, however: She had three top-10 finishes in her first four tournaments before struggling in Carlsbad. The 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship – which became the ANA Inspiration in 2015 – had 670,000 viewers tune in for the final round, the largest audience for a women’s golf event since the 2013 Solheim Cup. She has one of the best short games on tour.

That Ko is still a teenager was commonly overlooked when she was in such dominant form.

Reid and Hull are joined by fellow Britons Catriona Matthew and Jodi Ewart Shadoff in the $2.7m (£2.1m) tournament which is one of five majors on the women’s circuit.

Thompson has two finishes inside the top-4 through five events in 2017, including a runner-up result at the Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic. The concern for Jang however is a less than impressive record in this event.