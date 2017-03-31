Kohli clarifies friendship comments

After winning the Test series 2-1, Virat Kohli had spoken about how his friendship with the Australian cricketers had changed following the hotly-contested series. In his apology letter, Hodge stated that his comments were light hearted and he did not mean to harm, criticise or be derogatory towards anyone.

After copping a fierce backlash, Hodge took to social media to back away from conjecture about Kohli’s injury-enforced withdrawal from the deciding fourth Test against Australia, and whether he would be fit to start the IPL.

Hodge’s comments were criticised and it appears he feared that his own IPL stint as Gujarat Lions coach could be in jeopardy.

“But I am sure he’s thinking now there are a few good Aussies out there that I’m friends with, and I’d be disappointed if that wasn’t the case”.

The hard-fought series witnessed plenty of acrimony, the most notable being Kohli’s criticism of counterpart Steve Smith for looking toward his dressing room for guidance on whether to review an lbw decision in the second test at Bengaluru.

“It was a passage that said a lot about Umesh as a fast bowler, but also about Rahane as a leader: he showed toughness of mind to recognise the key moment and seize it”, Haddin wrote. As I said in the heat of the battle, you want to be competitive but yeah I have been proven wrong.

“I take this opportunity to apologise to the people of India, cricket fans, the Indian national cricket team and particularly Virat Kohli for my previous comments”, Hodge’s apology read.

“By all accounts Virat Kohli is going to miss the early games of the IPL with his shoulder problem”.

When asked to differentiate between Kohli and Rahane’s captaincy styles, Smith said: “Rahane was cool and collected on the field while Virat was very aggressive and emotional”. “He has done so well for the country”.

“Look, the series is done and dusted, it’s time to move on”, Smith told reporters.

Seldom has a tour been dragged deep into the gutter through tit-for-tat accusations of cheating and foul play only for it to rise magnificently in the wake of some quality cricket by the bitterest of antagonists. Credit goes to the Australia for the way they played. But I believe in staying with the present. “Our focus is on IPL”, said Rahane.