Kohli hails India series win as best yet

Chasing 106 to win the final Test and claim a 2-1 series win, the Indians cruised to victory off the back of an unbeaten 60-run stand between KL Rahul (51) and captain Ajinkya Rahane (38).

Steve Smith is proud of Australia’s turnaround since the horrors of Hobart, but disappointment was the overriding emotion of the skipper after his side’s eight-wicket loss to India in a Test cricket series decider. “I thought that was the case (friends off the field), but it has changed for sure. You won’t hear me say that ever again”.

“And being part of this champion Test side”.

Smith and India counterpart Virat Kohli had a running verbal battle during the second Test in Bengaluru, and was engulfed in controversy after looking towards the dressing room when contemplating calling for a review.

The India captain said he was “really good friends” with all of the Australia players before the first Test, but revealed that his stance had changed following a 2-1 series win.

“The way the Australian team gave us a fight was really fantastic, but the way the (India) guys kept bouncing back showed the true character of the side”.

“I have been pretty intense throughout this series”. So, I am really happy that he is actually leading our country. “We can take a lot out of the way we played, the plans we had, but we just needed to do it a little bit longer”, Smith said.

Kohli is facing a race against time to be ready for the start of the tournament as he continues his rehabilitation from the shoulder injury that forced him to miss the fourth and final test against Australia.

Murali Vijay (8) and Pujara (0) were both dismissed but neither wicket had a significant impact on India’s chances. But these were the only scares for the hosts, who reached their target in less than 24 overs.

Pat Cummins then came on to inject some brief excitement to proceedings when two Indian wickets fell in the paceman’s second over of the morning.

Kohli was in no mood to forgive or forget at the series’ conclusion on Tuesday.

“I take this opportunity to apologise to the people of India, cricket fans, the Indian national cricket team and particularly Virat Kohli for my previous comments”, Hodge said in a lengthy apology on his verified Twitter account.

When to compare with the first two test pitches, the third one is the batsmen power and the spinners got into the game later on during the Test. Australia scored 451 in the first innings with the help of Smith and Glenn Maxwell’s ton.