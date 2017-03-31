Kohli’s friendship comment said in heat of moment: Warne

During the series, Kohli accused Australia captain Steven Smith, when he turned towards the dressing room for a review after given out LBW while Glenn Maxwell mocked the Indian captain’s shoulder injury during the third Test in Ranchi as well. “We feel very lucky if he is around”.

Seldom has a tour been dragged deep into the gutter through tit-for-tat accusations of cheating and foul play only for it to rise magnificently in the wake of some quality cricket by the bitterest of antagonists.

Australia’s Pune win halted India’s unbeaten streak of 19 tests, surprising many after the touring side arrived in the country on the back of nine straight losses in Asia.

The series was mired in controversies with one following another. I want to try and stay as clear as possible.

Later, Ravichandran Ashwin took a dig at Hodge.

“But the one who stood out was Cheteshwar Pujara. The public and fans have every right to be upset, and the backlash I have received has certainly driven this home”, said Hodge, who is due to coach the Gujarat Lions in the IPL.

Ganguly said the current Indian team has the potential to win anywhere in the world.

Smith said the presence of two global skippers in Dhoni (former India captain) and Faf du Plessis (South Africa Test captain) in the side will make his job as captain easier.

The bad blood spilled in the final Test in Dharamsala too.

“Over the next hour or so, I watched such a great piece of fast and hostile bowling by the two Indians, Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar”.

A second innings slump then helped India to a eight-wicket win for a 2-1 series triumph on Tuesday but Australia’s efforts earned them widespread praise.

“There were many fine individual performances, but none better than those of the captain”, Peever said.

Ajinkya Rahane drew vast praise from many former cricketers and pundits alike for his exemplary captaincy.

Even before the match had started, Rahane had done his homework and knew what the strengths and weaknesses of the opposition as well as his own side were.

“With him, I hope the spinners, who generally always do pick wickets by the bucket loads in India, contribute to the team’s success when they travel overseas, just like Anil and Bhajji (Harbhajan Singh) did”.

He had discussed Kohli’s fourth Test withdrawal on Australian television.

India were thrashed by 333 runs in the opening Test, but levelled with victory in the second.

After the bitter parting shot by Kohli, Smith also revealed that an invitation extended to India for reconciliation drinks was rebuffed, ending the series in acrimony.