Kohli’s gripe is only with ‘a couple’ of Australia players

“The thing I said before the first Test, I have certainly been proven wrong and you won’t hear me say that ever again”, he added.

India won 2-1 in perhaps the most fierce battle of an incredible home season of 13 Tests, of which Kohli’s men lost only one match – to Australia.

India clinched the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, defeating Australia by 8 wickets on the fourth day of their Test series in Dharamsala on Tuesday (28 March).

Smith said the presence of two worldwide skippers in Dhoni (former India captain) and Faf du Plessis (South Africa Test captain) in the side will make his job as captain easier.

On day two, half-centuries from Rahul (60) and Cheteshwar Pujara (57) shaped the Indian reply even as Australian bowlers tied down the scoring rate. “If you miss one game of Test match cricket and you’re fronting up the next week (in the IPL). you’d be pretty dirty if he didn’t front up to a Test match and try and win a valuable series against Australia“, Hodge had said. On Monday footage indicated he called Murali Vijay a “cheat” for wrongly claiming a catch. For me, the series is done and dusted and India have outplayed us. “I apologise for that”, said Smith.

With 405 runs at a healthy average of 57.85, Cheteshwar Pujara emerged as the best Indian batsman in the just-concluded Test series against Australia while Ravindra Jadeja was hands down victor among the bowlers with 25 scalps.

“That’s a big stride for me moving forward and something I can really learn from and continue to grow as an individual and as a leader”.

Kohli also spoke about his injury, which he got during the third Test while fielding in the first innings.

Sensing that it wasn’t something really charitable, an angry Wade tried to walk up to Jadeja but Ravichandran Ashwin came between them holding back the Aussie wicketkeeper as another Indian player pulled Jadeja away.

“The way the guys handled situations and the way Ajinkya led was outstanding”, Kohli said. We showed true character and maturity.

READ ALSO:India vs Australia Test series: Australian media labels Virat Kohli “classless” and “egomaniac” Like Smith, Rahane too said that it was time to leave the Test series behind and look ahead to the Indian Premier League.

Kohli’s own behaviour was parodied in the Australian media, some of whom disparagingly compared him to US President Donald Trump.