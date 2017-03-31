Kohli says friendship comment was ‘blown out of proportion’

Australia coach Darren Lehmann on Wednesday said he is disappointed with India captain Virat Kohli for declaring that he is no longer friends with Australian players after an aggressively-contested Test series.

“Because if you miss one game of Test match cricket and you’re fronting up the next week for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) versus whoever. you’d be pretty dirty if he didn’t front up to a Test match and try and win a valuable series against Australia”.

Dharamsala Test, is the first win for Ajinkya Rahane as India’s Captain, who was leading for the first time in Virat Kohli’s absence.

Kohli, who finished the Test series against Australia with 46 runs from five innings at an average of 9.20, was criticised for his combative leadership tactics during the series.

Earlier, Kohli had stopped short of calling his rival captain Steve Smith a cheat for his “DRS Brain Fade” moment after which a section of Australian cricketers (current and former) along with their media targetted the Indian skipper, going as far as to compare him with controversial U.S. president Donald Trump.

“There is not that pace in the wicket to get the nicks, like we did against him in England – with a bit more movement”, Anderson had said in his post-match press conference.

Kohli’s reaction is synonymous of a new-age Indian side that is not prepared to back down when confronted by opposition sides looking to intimidate them. But these things happen in your career.

“They believe that they can win sessions and win situations and they are willing to enjoy the challenge”.

Opener KL Rahul remained 51 not out, while stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane hammered a rapid unbeaten 38 off 27 balls, that nailed the series.

The draw in Ranchi stood out for Cheteshwar Pujara’s dogged resistance and Pat Cummins’ successful return to Test cricket but the bitterness returned when Glenn Maxwell mocked Kohli for an injury that would keep him out of the series decider.

India defeated Australia by 8 wickets in the fourth and final test at Dharmasala, today, to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1.

India will retain the ICC Mace as they are still the number one Test team in the world.

“A lot of people wrote us off before we got here but I am proud of how the guys adapted”.

In a veiled dig at former Australia batsman Brad Hodge over his nasty comments and subsequent apology to Virat Kohli, Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday said “March 30 will be remembered as “World Apology Day”. “I am not sure if Virat Kohli has changed”.

After the last Test he reportedly refused to share a beer with the Aussies and said previous friendships with them were now non-existent.