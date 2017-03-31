Kohli softens stance on relationship with Australians

A contentious, fractious and ill-tempered Test series has claimed a final victim: Virat Kohli’s relationships with Australian players, the Indian captain said, have been irrevocably damaged.

“No, I don’t think the Indian team (feels that), I too was very impressed with (Ajinkya) Rahane’s captaincy”.

He said: “The longest format of the game really tests a team’s character, and I’m proud that we have proved ourselves to be the best”.

After registering an eight-wicket win over Australia in Dharamsala Test and reclaiming the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Kohli had declared that the friendship with the Australian players is irretrievably broken, and that the relationship and trust he thought he had with the Australian players has been tarnished. “My answer at the post match conference has been blown way out of proportion“, Kohli posted on his official Twitter account.

Does he fall in the “couple of individuals category”?

Before the four-test series, clinched 2-1 by India on Tuesday, Kohli was praised by past and present Australian cricketers, and offered the same warmth in response.

“They came very close to winning the series, but did achieve Australia’s first Test win in India since 2004”.

The hotly-anticipated Test series was overshadowed by bitter exchanges, most notably when Kohli all but accused his counterpart Steve Smith of cheating after the Australian skipper looked to his dressing room while deciding whether to review an lbw dismissal in the second Test.

Australia captain Smith will lead the Pune-based team in the popular tournament starting on Wednesday, while compatriot David Warner leads champions Hyderabad and Australian allrounder Glenn Maxwell will skipper the Punjab side. However, Rahane had said he would get back on that invitation. “A lot of people wrote us off”, Smith said. “It was a well -fought series and we all played good cricket“. I know them really well, but I know where to draw the line of friendship.

“Some gave them little chance of testing the world’s No.1 team, but instead they showed resilience, adaptability and a determination to overcome the difficulties they have experienced in recent years in such conditions”.

Kohli had missed the series-decider owing to a shoulder injury and even that had been mocked by the Australian players.