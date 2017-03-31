Kyle Larson’s Excited for Some Short Track Racing at Martinsville

Also 2-2-2-1 over the last four races.

For Martinsville High School Band Director Brian Joyce, the logistics of putting the three bands together wasn’t as hard as it seemed, due to having played Camping World Truck Series races in the past.

Tight narrow turns and longer straightaways make this a very interesting race to watch.

Busch has had some awful luck early on this season but this might be the week he turns things around.

I’m more surprised that I won the race yesterday than I am I won the race today. Kyle Busch, last season’s spring Martinsville victor, tries to defend his victory.

If you’re watching the last six Martinsville races, you’ll bet this 500-lapper will be his first bump in the road since November. Now that’s amusing that he said that because this Sunday at 2 p.m. the Monster Energy NASCAR Series takes on Martinsville Motor Speedway and its infamous paperclip-shaped track for the STP 500.

Turning the focus to Martinsville, it’s hit-or-miss after only two starts. Martin Truex Jr.is third, 38 points back of Larson.Defending series champion Jimmie Johnson is mired in 17th place and is sandwiched between Trevor Bayne and Aric Almirola.Kurt Busch is 14th, last among drivers who’ve won a race in 2017.

The race is the first short-track race of the season and marks the series’ return to the east coast after the “West Coast Swing”.

Briscoe will be making his first career start at The Paperclip, and just his third career start in the Truck Series, while Cindric will be making his second career start at the half-mile track in his ninth Truck Series Start. Last year: Kyle Busch prevailed from the front row. In fact, he has never nabbed a grandfather clock through 34 starts. And from what we’ve seen occur late in these Cup races this year, that may be enough.

The NASCAR Sprint Cup Series travels to Martinsville, Virginia for the STP 500 from the Martinsville Speedway this weekend. The infraction was found after the Cup race on March 19 when Hervick’s No. 4 Ford was selected as the random vehicle to be taken back to NASCAR’s R&D Center for a full inspection. He finished 38th in his first of five Cup starts in 2015.

Can it come Sunday? Joey Logano won the pole here a year ago and led 21 laps on his way to an 11-place finish. You could find a similarity between him and Larson, who also has struggled here.

“It’s been a great experience coming here close to home”, Leonard said.

Larson, who led a race-high 110 laps, fended off veterans Brad Keselowski and Clint Bowyer in overtime to claim the victory.

Larson and Elliott are ranked first and second, respectively, with Larson already clinching a spot with a win in Fontana.

It’s not just a big deal for Blaney, though.