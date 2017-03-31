Lamborghini Huracan joins Italian Highway Patrol

It may be hard to believe, but the Italian Police have been using Lamborghinis as pursuit vehicles for more than a decade now.

The Highway Patrol’s newest (and coolest) police auto will be used for jobs like emergency medical transport, and the transport of donated organs, blood, and plasma, putting its performance capabilities to good use.

Outside, the Huracan uses the official color of the Italian Police (Police Medium Blue) with white areas and lettering matched to Huracan’s body. Helping complete the look, the auto is equipped with P Zero Pirelli tires, with blue tinted sidewalls that were specially created for the police. Producing 610 hp from its 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V-10 engine, the Lamborghini Huracan police auto should be able to outrun just about any bad guy, except maybe those who happen to drive a Bugatti Chiron. It’s the second Huracan on the police fleet.

The Gallardo is to be retired to the Police Car Museum in Rome.

While the vehicle packs the same 6.2-liter V10 engine that makes 610 horsepower, there are some other unique highlights on this police-spec model. Like other police cars, it comes with a gun holster, portable fire extinguisher, police radio, camera, and a computer.

Under the front trunk (frunk for short) is an interesting change to the traditional Huracan.

A picture shows the front of the new police’s vehicle Lamborghini “Huracan” during a press conference at the Interior Ministry “Viminale” in Rome, on March 30, 2017. In order to accommodate the unique task of urgent organ delivery, there’s a special refrigeration system fitted there, along with a defibrillator to assist with first aid.