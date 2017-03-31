Last-shot practice pays with Final Four for North Carolina

First there’s the elite team of North Carolina and Roy Williams, who is shooting for his third title, the only one of the four teams who have been there before.

3 Players to make a go-ahead field goal in the final second to clinch a Final Four berth since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985: North Carolina’s Luke Maye on Sunday, Duke’s Christian Laettner (1990 and 1992) and Villanova’s Scottie Reynolds (2009).

The guy who came in averaging 5.1 points in 13.8 minutes per game went for 16 points and 12 rebounds in the win against the Bulldogs. Junior guard Joel Berry II said last season helped the Tar Heels know what it takes to play at this stage. “It was a great feeling”.

After the Wildcats’ Malik Monk drained a fadeaway 3-pointer from the top of the key with 7.3 seconds remaining to even the score at 73, Theo Pinson rushed the ball down the middle of the floor.

Youth and talent had taken second-seeded Kentucky (32-6) to this point. Willis and sophomore Isaac Humphries left the court with towels over their heads, and Fox was the last to leave. The Wildcats did well to stay that close, considering that they had four starters on the bench before the half’s end with two fouls apiece.

OR forward Jordan Bell celebrates at the end of the team’s Midwest Regional final against Kansas in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo.

Kentucky’s De’Aaron Fox and Bam Adebayo cried side by side in the locker room. SC guard Rakym Felder (4) puts up a shot against Florida forward Kevarrius Hayes (13) during the first half of the East Regional championship game of the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, Sunday, March. “It’s going to be hard to get over”.

But this was just the fourth time these blue bloods have met in a regional final. The result was much the same as the others, with North Carolina now 3-1 against Kentucky as the Tar Heels avenged a 103-100 loss on December 17 in Las Vegas.

Kentucky led for less than 4 minutes in a game North Carolina had a big edge on the boards and inside. Adebayo easily was the most frustrated as he missed all five shots in the half with Kennedy Meeks swatting away one of his dunk attempts.

North Carolina led by as much as nine a couple times before both teams went into shooting slumps. The Tar Heels escaped with win No. 247.

Kentucky: Nobody has played in more Elite Eights than the Wildcats with this their 33rd overall and sixth under Calipari.

Maye made 12 of 19 shots and 5 of 8 3-pointers – 63 percent in both cases – during the two-game stop in Memphis, Tennessee, to lift the South Region’s No. 1 seed to a record 20th Final Four to face OR on Saturday. Coach Roy Williams improved to 9-4 in regional finals overall and 5-3 at North Carolina.

North Carolina plays OR in the national semifinal.