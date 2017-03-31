Late eagle carries Marc Leishman to victory at Bay Hill

Marc Leishman of Australia holed a 50-foot eagle putt on the 16th hole to take the lead, and he stayed there with two tough pars to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational and earn a trip to the Masters.

Kisner had a three-shot lead at the turn; Hoffman rallied from 39 on the front nine to catch Kisner for the lead, only to three-putt for par on the 16th, then drop another shot from the bunker on the 17th. She made a 25-footer on the par-3 17th and bogeyed the par-4 18th after hitting into the left greenside bunker. “Hopefully I can be in with a shout and then if I get off to a fast start tomorrow, I can be right in there, so I just have to keep it going”.

He was ranked No. 62 and had only two weeks left to secure a spot in Augusta National.

“It’s sort of a score I was waiting for”, McIlroy said. I felt is was in there. “And to not have that is obviously very sad, but to win here is just a dream come true”. He circled eight birdies, including back-to-backs three times, converting five from between 10 and 22 feet, highlighted by a 21-footer for a walk-off 3.

Kisner and Hoffman, tied for the 54-hole lead, each closed with a 73 and had their chances. “But I expect it s going to firm up this weekend”. “I put it in the right positions”.

“I wanted to give it a run, at least”, he said of the birdie putt. “I didn’t hit it good off the tee”.

Hoffman had no such wayward issues and also made his share of putts for a change after discovering pre-tournament that his alignment had been a little off.

“I don’t feel too bad about myself”, he said.

“Today presented us with a chance to go low, it was warmer with not much wind and the course played a bit shorter as well, so you could take advantage of the par-fives”.

“I’m sure probably people think I’m the amateur out there or the 15-year-old that’s got in or something”. This game is a lot easier out of the fairway And the putter has been fantastic.

However, McIlroy then heard the roar as Leishman made his unlikely eagle on 16 and, knowing he needed to make a birdie, charged his first putt four feet past the hole and missed the return.

Kisner opened the back nine with another birdie and added another at the par-5 16th but missed a seven-foot par putt in bogeying the 18th.

“These guys are not afraid and they’re going to make a lot of birdies and there’s no protecting leads”, Kisner said. “It was a good positive week”, Stricker said.

Fitzpatrick, who was seventh in the Masters past year and made his Ryder Cup debut at Hazeltine, followed a birdie on the second with his first bogey of the week on the fourth, before adding four birdies and a bogey on the back nine.

Leishman carded a closing 69 at Bay Hill to claim his second PGA Tour title by a single shot from Americans Kevin Kisner and Charley Hoffman, with McIlroy a shot further back alongside England’s Tyrrell Hatton.

Along with the trio who were three shots back, Valspar Championship victor Adam Hadwin and former U.S. Open champion Lucas Glover were four shots behind.