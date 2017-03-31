Leicester boss: No secret to recovery, just hard work

West Ham then made the most of that let-off, as Ayew steered in from close range after Andy Carroll headed a Lanzini cross back into the danger zone.

The Foxes showed no signs of a European hangover following their epic win over Sevilla, and although they may have a quarter-final meeting with Atletico Madrid on their minds Shakespeare knows they still need to get their domestic affairs in order.

Shakespeare has known nothing but success since he stepped up from assistant manager to replace Ranieri, initially in a caretaker capacity, but he said it was the result of a simple recipe. But as I said, there’s no secret.

“We needed something from today to go into the worldwide break”, Shakespeare said after seeing his side hang on in a frantic finale, having been rescued by some fine goalkeeping from Kasper Schmeichel.

Robert Huth’s goal was Leicester’s 500th in the Premier League, making them the 18th team to clock up half a century. “We had the goalkeeper to thank for making some pivotal, crucial saves that helped us win the game”.

The Hammers director gave manager Slaven Bilic a stark warning last week, insisting that they had to stop conceding early goals after a loss at Bournemouth.

The east London club are not in any relegation danger, but the Croat knows a significant section of the home support are not happy.

Rejuvenated under Shakespeare following Claudio Ranieri’s sacking last month, the first half was once again a throwback to last season’s flying Foxes. “I think hard work, commitment and endeavour, we showed all of them today, along with some good footballers”.

“The first goal was very sloppy and the others were from set-pieces”.

Bilic was happier with his side after the break: “The second half was all positive”. Everything was there, passing, crosses, beating players one against one, but the ball didn’t want to go in. I think we deserved at least a point. They done some good stuff, but it wasn’t from chances that they created.

“Kasper made some big saves but he’s the first to say that’s what he’s there for”.

Bilic also revealed winger Michail Antonio is likely to be withdrawn from the England squad due to a hamstring problem.

“I’m very disappointed and very frustrated”, he said.

– Jamie Vardy scored and assisted in a league game for the first time since March 2015 (v Spurs).