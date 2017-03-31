Leicester boss Shakespeare relishing Atletico Madrid challenge

“I don’t know about that [Leicester being the weakest team left], as in their last tie and in the groups they showed they are a team who must be taken into account”.

And, although they have not come from nowhere in the way that Leicester did – it was Atletico’s 10th title to Leicester’s first last season – there are Cinderella similarities.

The fever for Champions League may go to the highest range now, as the defending champ The defending champions Real Madrid will play against Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the league this year.

The tie pits Leicester against one of the most consistent European teams of recent years.

The last time Barcelona played Juventus was in the 2015 Champions League final which they won 3-1 thanks to goals from Rakitic, Neymar and Suarez.

“I don’t think there will be a single coach who are hoping they face Leicester”. But we want to win the Champions League and have faith in ourselves.

Atletico, meanwhile, sit 20 points adrift of La Liga leaders and city counterparts Real Madrid in their own competition.

The quarterfinals will be held over two legs on 11/12 April and 18/19 April.

Leicester may continue to do the impossible, but playing them looks a lot better than playing Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid or Borussia Dortmund.

United are favourites to win the competition for the first time in Solna, Sweden, on May 24, which could earn them a passage into next season’s Champions League.

Leicester skipper Wes Morgan insisted he was relishing the chance to take on a Champions League giant. I’m not saying they’re going to beat the likes of Barcelona or Real Madrid, I’m not that silly, but they’ll give every team a fight.

Ties to be played 11-12 April and 18-19 April. It was one that led to Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon to say that he would not like to face last year’s shock Premier League champions in the quarter finals.

The 2013 finalists Borussia Dortmund will face Monaco, who knocked out Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the last 16.