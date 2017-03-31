Life imprisonment for ‘cow-slaughtering’ in Gujarat

The western Indian state of Gujarat has passed a law making the slaughter of cows punishable with life imprisonment.

The state had imposed a blanket ban on cow slaughter and ferrying of beef in the state in 2011, under the then chief minister Narendra Modi. From the time of passing this law, the offences associated with cow slaughter in Gujarat were covered under the Gujarat Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act of 2011.

The penalty for either act has also been doubled from 50,000 Indian rupees (770 US dollars) to 100,000 rupees (1,540 USA dollars).

Under this Act, the people found involved in cow-slaughtering or transporting beef will serve jail term up to 7 years and penalised fine up to Rs. 50,000. The offence will likely be made cognizable and non-bailable.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had declared earlier this month that the BJP is committed to protect Gau (cow), Ganga and Gita. Now, we want to make this law stricter.

In the past six years, even though 1,000 cases were registered every year, a long-drawn legal process and provision for bail had reduced the law to a mere lip service as not a single case had seen conviction so far. “We will introduce a bill in the ongoing budget session of the assembly”, Rupani had said on 12 March at a function held in Junagadh, organised by Swaminarayan sect. “The law itself needs to be revised for effectively checking the use of vehicles for transporting animals to slaughter”.