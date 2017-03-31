Lillard leads Trail Blazers past Rockets 117-107

This is the third and final game between Rockets and Trail Blazers. The Trail Blazers have been eliminated from the Northwest Division race.

Portland improved to 37-38 and climbed 1 1/2 games ahead of idle Denver (35-39) in their battle for the eighth and final postseason spot in the Western Conference.

THE Portland Trailblazers blew a 13-point fourth quarter lead but recovered late to defeat the Houston Rockets, 117-107, on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) at the Moda Center.

“You’ve got to come out to play no matter what”, Ariza said.

“(Tuesday) was a battle for the keys to the vehicle. They’ll understand that when it comes time, we got to get going.

Damian Lillard led the Blazers with 31 points, whilst Jusuf Nurkic added 19 on the night. “He’s had this game circled since he got here”.

One key to the Blazers’ win against the Nuggets was turnovers. Tonight it was a couple of bad shots and I turned the ball over a couple of times myself.

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey has already spoken at length about the amount of 3-pointers the Rockets take, and has even said that if they meet the Warriors in the playoffs this season, he thinks they can win with a “barrage of 3-pointers”.

Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni had often used Nene against the more physical centers, such as the Blazers’ 7-0, 280-pound Jusuf Nurkic. Forward Ryan Anderson is already out for most of the rest of the regular season with a sprained ankle.

It was only in 2015-16 that the Golden State Warriors became the first team in National Basketball Association history to make 1,000 3-point field goals in a single season. “I worry about always having my teammates’ back”. For the coaching staff, the fans, the front office, I am here to play. “I have to do a better job of closing the game out. As long as I can do that at a high level, everybody eats”. Nurkic finished with 19 points, a game-high 11 rebounds and three blocks, and he discouraged numerous Houston attempts to score around the basket.

Portland, meanwhile, has won eight of its last 10 games and has been just as hot at the betting window, cashing in eight of those 10 games.

James Harden scored 30 points for Houston (51-24). G James Harden has led the Rockets in assists in all but one game this season.

So the Rockets are going to break all sorts of 3-point records.

Clint Capela had 21 points and seven rebounds in Houston’s loss to the Warriors on Tuesday. They’re shattering the record of 32.7 attempts (which Houston set in 2014-15) with a whopping 40.2 attempts per game this season. The Rockets have also covered in six of their last seven road games and are a flawless 5-0 at the betting window in their last five road games versus a team with a winning record.