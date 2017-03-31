Linares beats Crolla again to keep WBA lightweight belt

It was even more clear in this outing – Linares took Crolla’s title in a closer first fight in September – that Crolla simply isn’t in the WBA lightweight champ’s class.

Linares’ fast hands and dazzling skills have seen him win world titles in three weight divisions and became a four-time world champion when he earned a 117-111, 115-113 and 115-114 unanimous points decision over Crolla a year ago.

The latest evidence? A 12-round shellacking of Anthony Crolla on Saturday in Manchester – all three judges scored it 118-109 – where Linares showed off his impressive toolset.

Hearn revealed he will try his best to negotiate terms if Crolla wants the fight to happen, whereas he is also willing to let Warren broadcast the showdown on his BoxNation channel or new TV partner BT Sport. “It wasn’t like I came came short against him when he had a bad night”. I’m a realist – I know on Saturday I’ll need to be the very best Anthony Crolla to beat Jorge Linares.

“I think there are still plenty if options out there for me”. He will box to his strengths, throwing punches in bunches, clusters, and he has fast hands. “I don’t think he can be miles better”.

Crolla dropped to 31-6-3.

The rising prospect in the lightweight division, Easter is undefeated after 19 professional fights having won the IBF crown after a gruelling exchange with Ghanaian Richard Commey in September past year. Then, in December 2014, Crolla suffered a fractured skull and broken ankle when he was attacked by burglars, who he had chased from a neighbour’s house.

Despite the injuries, Crolla was able to transform his career and after a controversial draw with Darleys Perez for the vacant WBA belt, he then knocked out Perez to be crowned world champion.

But Crolla was not prepared to allow his trainer, Joe Gallagher, call a premature halt to proceedings as he backed himself in the way that all great fighters do. I get treated very well, I feel comfortable fighting here.

“I see some of my gym mates still going at 34 but I won’t be doing it when I’m 34”.

“I have had no social life for the past few months and I will walk to the ring knowing that, knowing I have prepared in the best way I possibly can”. I have the belts but I’m not coming in like the champion, I’m coming in feeling like the challenger because I know I have to win clearly to go back home with my belts.

“My pen is in my hand ready to sign but I want it to be done for Friday because I want to move on”. I have always felt that he is half a step ahead of Crolla, but that is me going with my head. He too has a fight on April 8, against Jason Sosa, and claims he is comfortable at his current weight but could surely be tempted to 135lbs with enough money.