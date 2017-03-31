Liverpool eyeing move for Schalke prodigy Max Meyer

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is planning another raid of the Bundesliga as he targets Schalke’s Max Meyer this summer, according to reports in Germany.

Now Meyer feels a move to England could reopen the door – and Klopp is a huge admirer.

The player himself is understood to be open to a move away having told reporters at the weekend that his future is “50-50”.

Meyer likes to play no.10, but has been deployed as a false-9 and on the left, where Coutinho now plays for Liverpool.

Meyer has previously performed well in front of former Borussia Dortmund boss Klopp and is believed to be aware of interest from the Anfield boss. “After my first derby against Dortmund -scoring a goal when I was 18-he publicly expressed praise for me”.

Meyer is highly-rated in Germany and is considered one of their most promising prospects.

Interestingly however, Liverpool are optimistic that they can now get a deal done for just £14 million at the end of the season, with the Mirror reporting that the attacker heading into the final year of his contract has put Schalke in a tricky position.

Another Schalke star who could also be leaving is Leon Goretzka, with both Arsenal and Tottenham keen, while Sead Kolasinac has yet to sign a new contract and is wanted by a host of Premier League and European clubs.