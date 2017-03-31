Lloyds share price slides as Berenberg turns bearish on lender

The stock, after opening at $3.39, closed at $3.39 by scoring -1.17%.

In order to reach an opinion and communicate the value and volatility of a covered security, analysts research public financial statements, listen in on conference calls and talk to managers and the customers of a company, typically in an attempt to capture the findings for a research report.

When it comes to the Analysis of a Stock, Price Target plays a vital role.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s distance from 200 day simple moving average is 9.04 percent, its distance from 50 day simple moving average is 0.02 percent, while its distance from 20 day simple moving average is -1.14 percent.

Relative strength index (RSI-14) for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) is at 46.17. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 47.10 and a 52-week high of GBX 74.00. The Company has 52-week high of $4.42 and 52-week low of $2.47.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Lloyds Banking Group plc, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, 0 reported it as Underperform and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. Expected growth of Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) for the next year 5 years is 13.34 percent (per annum), as compared to 16 percent (per annum) in the past 5 years. This scale runs from 1 to 5 where 1 represents Strong Buy and 5 represents Sell.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG), a part of Financial sector and belongs to Foreign Money Center Banks industry; ended its day with loss -0.87% and finalized at the price of $3.43. The last session’s volume of 4.65 million shares was lower than its average volume of 9.62 million shares. Credit Suisse Group AG increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC from GBX 65 ($0.82) to GBX 68 ($0.85) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The company has a 1 Year high price target of $2.28. The stock remained 0.95% volatile for the week and 1.32% for the month.

A moving average (MA) is a trend-following or lagging indicator because it is based on past prices. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 70.09 ($0.88).

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%.

Along with these its year to date performance is standing at 10.65%.

The stock showed weekly downbeat performance of -2.59%, which was maintained for the month at -3.97%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group PLC’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.05. The Average Volume (3 months) is 7.83 Million. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. LYG has P/E (Price to Earnings ttm) value of 23.38, Forward P/E of 3390, P/C (Price to cash per share) of 0.18 and Price to Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) value of 0.