London ISIS attack: Investigation on to find more terror links

Hundreds of officers had made contact with thousands of witnesses, he said.

A 30 year-old man has been arrested in connection with last week’s terrorist attack in Westminster. Rowley, Scotland Yard’s counter-terrorism chief, said changes to Parliamentary security may be needed.

“Our investigation focuses on [Masood’s] motivation, his preparation and his associates”.

Two women, aged 21 and 26 years old, and four men aged between 23 and 28 years old, respectively, were arrested in Birmingham and released with no further police action. Three suspects were arrested in Birmingham.

Arrests were made in London, Birmingham, central England, and Manchester, north west England, police said.

Properties were also searched in Wales and southern England, reports The Guardian. Two searches continue in Birmingham and one in London.

Detectives have seized 2,700 items from the searches, including “massive amounts” of computer data, while around 3,500 witnesses have been spoken to.

The number of armed officers remains at almost double strength in London in the wake of the attack, Rowley said, while extra police officers are also on patrol elsewhere in the UK. Masood drove his auto into crowds on Westminster Bridge before fatally stabbing a police officer on Parliament grounds.

Masood’s last conviction was in 2003, also involving a knife attack.

A former British army officer told the BBC on Friday that rescuers held the hand of Constable Keith Palmer and talked to him as they tried in vain to save his life after he was stabbed during the attack on Parliament. “In my mind, in my analysis, he was probably a drifter”, said Begg, adding that no one he knew in the community had met Masood. “If the latter proves to be the case, they will face justice”, he said.

Gajecka said she saw Masood and his family moving out of the house around Christmas time.

Prime Minister Theresa May has said that Masood was known to intelligence services as a “peripheral” figure some years ago but there was no warning of his intention to mount an attack.

He stayed in the Preston Park Hotel in Brighton, reportedly telling staff as he checked out that he was going to London. While in prison, Begg said he saw others who succumbed to radicalism. She said the hotel didn’t asked for his ID, in line with its normal practice.

Masood was known to police and MI5 and had convictions for assaults, including grievous bodily harm, possession of offensive weapons and public order offences.

Although he previously convicted, he was thought to be more of a thug than a terrorist.

According to The Sun tabloid, he married a Muslim woman in 2004 and moved the following year to Saudi Arabia to teach English, returning in 2009, but officials could not confirm this. Because of his criminal record, he would not pass the necessary checks to become a qualified teacher.

Three people on the bridge died after being hit by the speeding auto, then the attacker leapt out and fatally stabbed a police officer just inside the gates of the Houses of Parliament before being shot dead. Two people are in critical condition and another has life-threatening injuries.

Two police officers also remain in hospital with “very significant” injuries. He was named by Rowley as Leslie Rhodes, from Streatham in south London.