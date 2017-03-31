London terrorist sent encrypted message on WhatsApp just before attack

Masood attacked pedestrians on Westminster Bridge using a rented sport utility vehicle which he then smashed into Parliament’s gates and ran into the grounds. Police believe that Masood acted alone in the attack and are determined to understand if he “was a lone actor inspired by terrorist propaganda or if others have encouraged, supported or directed him”.

But because the software uses end-to-end encryption, messages are inaccessible to all third parties, including Facebook-owned WhatsApp itself.

Rudd claims that there is a need to ensure that WhatsApp and other services do not become “a secret place for terrorists”, as their communications on encrypted platforms are protected from government surveillance.

Germany and France in particular are likely to back the motion, having suffered several high-profile terror attacks.

She claimed that the information held in the messages to and from the attacker were most probably vital to the investigation, but WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption means it’s unlikely they’ll ever be released to security organisations following Apple’s refusal to allow USA security agents access to a terrorist’s iPhone previous year.

She added: “There should be no place for terrorists to hide”. Despite the suggestion made by the home secretary, a spokesperson for WhatsApp said the company is cooperating fully with the investigation into the Westminster attack.

According to technology magazine Wired, end-to-end encryption means messages can only be decoded by the recipient and not by anyone in between, including the company providing the service.

The British government is putting renewed pressure on Facebook’s most popular messaging service, saying its intelligence services should get access to WhatsApp messages following the London attacks last week.

“Something has to be done to make sure that we can apply a more consistent form of interception of communication in all parts of the way in which terrorists invade our lives”, said Rob Wainwright, head of the European Union law enforcement agency Europol.

“Compelling companies to put backdoors into encrypted services would make millions of ordinary people less secure online”, said Jim Killock, executive director of Open Rights Group, in a statement.

Ms Rudd, appointed Home Secretary shortly after Britain voted to leave the European Union, said the British case was different when asked about Apple’s opposition to helping the Federal Bureau of Investigation break into an iPhone from one of the San Bernardino shooters.

Amber Rudd said she would be asking tech firms to “work with us” when she meets with them this week.

