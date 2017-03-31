Lookout for Price Target? Snap Inc. (SNAP), Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)

Barclays Downgrade its coverage for Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Currently, the stock carries a price to earnings ratio of 33.82, a price to book ratio of 0, and a price to sales ratio of 4.86.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. This rating was issued on 3/22/17. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sirius XM Holdings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The share price is trading in a range of $5.09 – 5.14. The stock tapped a 52-week high of US$5.53 while the mean 12-month price target for the shares is US$5.25. Citigroup Maintains the company’s stock to Buy on 8/18/16 by setting a price target of $4.9.

EPS in next five year years is expected to touch 33.70% while EPS growth in past 5 year was 18.00% along with sales growth of 10.70% in the last five years. The pessimistic mood was evident in the company shares which never went considerably beyond the level of $5.15. (SIRI) stock price distance from twenty day simple moving average slumped at -1.96% while its distance from fifty day simple moving average raised 3.29% along with 15.85% above distance from two hundred simple moving averages. The Stock now has the market capitalization of $9.38 Billion, P/E (price to earnings ttm) of 21.94 and Weekly volatility of 1.26% and monthly volatility of 1.34% respectively. (NASDAQ:SIRI) over the last fiscal quarter. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04.

Many Analysts provided their foresight on Revenue Estimates of Darden Restaurants, Inc. where they believe that the company has the potential to earn average revenue of $1 for the current quarter. Sirius XM Holdings had a negative return on equity of 112.66% and a net margin of 14.81%. Meanwhile, due to a recent pullback which led to a fall of nearly -0.39% in the past one month, the stock price is now outperforming with 15.52% so far on the year – still in strong zone.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Sirius XM Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Relative strength index (RSI-14) for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,124,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after buying an additional 121,763 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,189,000. Sirius XM Holdings now has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.18. The corporation has a market cap of US$2.33 Billion. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s ROE is 0%, while industry’s is 18.85%. Though, such growth rates in per-share earnings are more reliable in “matured companies” which has witnessed a complete economic cycle of contraction and expansion, through a bull market phase and a bearish decline. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 31,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. The stock had a trading volume of 3,569,226 shares.

Turning to Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc.