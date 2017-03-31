Los Pollos Hermanos Is Popping Up Downtown on Wednesday and Thursday

Season 3 follows the twists and turns of Jimmy McGill’s devolution toward Breaking Bad’s Saul Goodman – Albuquerque’s most notorious criminal lawyer.

Some “Breaking Bad” fans will be able to get a taste of the show’s infamous Los Pollos Hermanos restaurant in New York City. “There’s a lot more tension and drama and there is plenty of comedy too but there it get’s more real, it get’s more serious”. As the season progresses, new characters are introduced and backstories are further illuminated with meaningful nods to the “Breaking Bad” universe. Associate Producer Jenn Carroll noted that “Vince (Gilligan) and Peter (Gould) have been saying all season that the return of Gus Fring is our biggest special effect”. “There are other characters from that show that are starting to appear, so that is super exciting, and it raises our stakes, and it raises our game at Saul“, Odenkirk said.

“Better Call Saul” season 3 is coming back to AMC this April and before the first episode airs, AMC has announced that there will be two installments of “Talking Saul” after season 3 ends.

In fact, Gus is so sly that even Jimmy, who we all think is pretty clever, doesn’t notice when the chicken shop owner is monitoring him. “There is that sense of inevitability because we know where this links up to…” If he randomly showed up, it would probably seem forced.

Since “Better Call Saul” is set, for the most part, a few years before “Breaking Bad” took place, both businesses may not be as thriving as they were on “Breaking Bad“.