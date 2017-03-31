Malaysia has chose to allow Pyongyang to have custody of the body of Kim Jong Nam, the murdered estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak announced Thursday, declaring an end to a bilateral crisis lasting more than a month.

Relations between Malaysia and North Korea began to deteriorate after Kim Jong-nam, half-brother to the hermit kingdom’s leader Kim Jong-un, was assassinated at KLIA 2 on Feb 13 while waiting for a flight to Macau.

An global confrontation ensued.

It comes less than five months after China  a North Korean ally  reportedly blocked internet searches for “Jin San Pang“, which translates to “Kim Fatty the Third”  a popular term used for the North Korean leader.

“Our police investigation into this serious crime on Malaysian soil will continue”, Najib said.

Pyongyang has maintained that the body was that of Kim Chol as stated in his passport, and not Kim Jong Nam.Malaysia expelled North Korea’s ambassador for being “diplomatically rude”, although Najib later said that ties with Pyongyang would not be severed, in a bid to calm relations.A statement by the North Korean government released simultaneously said both countries managed to “resolve issues arising from the death of a DPRK national” in Malaysia at a meeting in Kuala Lumpur.DPRK stands for North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.”The importance of bilateral relations was reaffirmed”.

The two women who smeared the VX nerve agent on Kim – described by police as Vietnamese “entertainment outlet employee” Doan Thi Huong and Indonesian “spa masseuse” Siti Aisyah – were arrested three days after the killing. “They could stop North Korea’s economy in a week“.

He said: “In addition, following the completion of the autopsy on the deceased and receipt of a letter from his family requesting the remains be returned to North Korea, the coroner has approved the release of the body”.

North Korea does not acknowledge that the dead man is Kim Jong Nam.

Oh Ei Sun, an adjunct senior fellow with Singapore’s Rajaratnam School of International Studies, said it was not a surprise that North Korea did well in the negotiations.

A silver Toyota Alphard was seen leaving the North Korean embassy in Bukit Damansara, Kuala Lumpur at 3pm with at least five people on board, while a grey-coloured van was seen leaving the Hospital Kuala Lumpur mortuary for KLIA at about 1.40pm. North Koreans in Kuala Lumpur will also be allowed to go home.

Two other North Koreans, Hyon Kwang Song, second secretary at the Kuala Lumpur embassy, and Kim Uk Il, a staff member of North Korea’s state airline Air Koryo, were also named as suspects.

Anifah also expressed his gratitude to the prime minister for his concern, guidance, leadership and, most importantly, his personal involvement.

Although that visa arrangement was scrapped after the killing, it meant that Malaysia had been a quiet destination for North Koreans looking for jobs, schools and business deals.

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Najib Razak initially announced a tit-for-tat ban, accusing North Korea of “effectively holding our citizens hostage”.

But the day after, Malaysia’s Prime Minister Najib Razak, adopted a more conciliatory tone, saying the dispute would be solved through quiet negotiations.