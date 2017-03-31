Malik Hooker to workout for Cleveland Browns, pass on attending NFL Draft

The 2017 NFL Draft will take place April 27-29 and the Cleveland Browns are poised to be the talk of the weekend.

Conley could be a first or second round pick in this year’s draft.

Season-ticket holders will have the first opportunity to acquire tickets for the party on Tuesday, while the public can obtain them at 10 a.m. Thursday through the Browns’ mobile app.

While watching full draft coverage on a giant screen, fans can enjoy a number of food trucks and beverages.

Approximately 650 free parking spots will be available at the Muni Lot beginning at 4 p.m.

The Cleveland Browns Pro Shop will be open at 11:00 A.M. for fans to gear up before the draft. Additional parking is also available in multiple paid city lots within walking distance of the event.

Malik Hooker, the dynamic safety from Ohio State, will visit the Browns’ facility on Friday, he told ESPN 850 WKNR in Cleveland.

Football fans have flocked to the Muni Lot to tailgate for decades.

Attendees will be able to join the live Browns Countdown Draft Special that will air on News 5 from 7 to 8 p.m. when News 5’s Andy Baskin and Nathan Zegura discuss the last-minute excitement and news prior to the draft, joined by correspondents from Berea and Philadelphia. The FirstEnergy Stadium Pro Shop will also be open from 11 a.m. -11 p.m. on April 27. Cleveland owns the Nos.

Chances are, if the Browns retain their No. 1 overall pick, it will be used on Myles Garrett.