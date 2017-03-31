Man arrested after a couple and their son stabbed at home

The woman, her husband and the child were found with serious stab wounds by emergency services called to Greyhound Lane, Norton, Stourbridge, just after 08:00 BST.

A Land Rover stolen from outside the home was stopped by police around half an hour later in a nearby road. Detectives arrested a man on suspicion of murder and wounding following the attack in Greyhound Lane, Norton, at 8am.

It’s understood the victims are three members of the same family, said to be a couple and their son.

A woman and a teenage boy have died and a man has been seriously injured after all three received stab wounds this morning.

Peter Wilkinson is a company director of a firm that manufactures safety barriers.

The stabbings left a community reeling, with police confirming the woman and boy’s death – while her husband remained critically injured in hospital.

Police said post mortem examinations are expected to be carried out on the mother and son on Saturday.

A woman whose property backs on to the Wilkinsons’ house told reporters she heard a man shouting in a neighbouring garden at about 08:00.

West Midlands Police said officers had “intercepted” the auto. “They are believed to have been inflicted by a man known to the family, but not a family relative”. He said he did not believe a burglary or a robbery had been committed.

The man is said to be known to police and the nature of his relationship with the family is being investigated. We have no further details from the police at this time and clearly their investigation is at a very early stage.

A neighbour said the family had been helping the young man. Our hearts go out to the victims’ family and friends at this devastating news.

Another card said: “The most awesome family!”

A schoolfriend of the teenager dropped off flowers with a note reading: “RIP Pierce”.

A spokesperson for Redhill school said: “Tragically, one of our year eight pupils and his mother have died and his father is in hospital following an attack in the family home”. So many memories that we will always treasure. You will never be forgotten.