Manchester United eye move for Tottenham’s Eric Dier

And, according to The Sun, he has identified Dier as one of his top targets.

Mourinho believes the Sporting Lisbon youth graduate could be “the ideal replacement” for Carrick, who continues to be instrumental in United’s engine room but is now 35 and nearing the end of his career, added Ashton.

Mauricio Pochettino has kindly reminded Eric Dier of what Tottenham Hotspur has done for him.

Per Ashton, the potential of “doing business with Tottenham is fraught with complications”.

Premier League fans were denied the chance to see the pair go head to head, with Dier left on the bench for Tottenham’s visit to Manchester United a month later, a fixture which the England ace was surely eyeing.

While the prospect of joining a club like Manchester United could be mouth-watering for any player, Dier would certainly look at the way they end the season before making up his mind.

The Sun claim United are considering spending £40 million on signing Dier, whose versatility allows him to play in both midfield and defence.

But United need a long-term replacement for Carrick to act as the anchor to their midfield and dictate play from deep.

The White Hart Lane supremo is regarded as a tough negotiator and, with Dier valued at over £40million, is likely to demand a transfer fee that the Manchester club are unwilling to pay.