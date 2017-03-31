Manny Pacquiao back in talks to fight Jeff Horn

However it now seems as though the Horn fight will go ahead, as the Australian agreed to the fight months ago when it was first explored.

Top Rank chief executive Bob Arum may have given an ultimatum but the camp of Filipino boxing champion Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao is apparently not in a hurry to decide whether or not to accept the match offer against Australian boxer Jeff Horn. The 85-year-old but tireless promoter of 5 decades is nonetheless has future plans to pair Pacquiao with fast- rising American light welterweight Terence Crawford – and Amir Khan himself. He has been dropped several times only to get up and fight harder, a trait he shares with Pacquiao, both have the heart of a lion. We are finalising the terms.

Arum and Horn’s promoters, Duco Events, had announced the Brisbane boxer would fight Pacquiao at Suncorp on April 23 but Koncz instead flew to Abu Dhabi chasing a huge purse for a bout with England’s Amir Khan that eventually fell through when the financial guarantee failed to materialise. Koncz adds that the deal “should be finalized by end of week”. “If something is too good to be true, it’s too good to be true”, Arum told the newspaper.

Arum had said it looked unlikely that Pacquiao would be fighting in the United States again unless a big fight materialized due to his declining pay-per-view figures.

MANNY PACQUIAO looks set to defend his WBO welterweight title against Australian Jeff Horn on July 2, his advisor Michael Koncz has confirmed.

“They have to make a decision by Wednesday (Thursday in Manila)”, said Arum from Los Angeles yesterday.

I know I have the power to hurt him. Unlike the previous opponents I don’t think Horn will be content with just winning on points, from what I seen of him he is energetic, has heavy hands and a fighters heart.

Manny Pacquiao (59-6-2), who won his two fights previous year against Timothy Bradley (Apr. 9) and Jessie Vargas (Nov. 5), has suffered only six losses through his illustrious career that began in 1995.