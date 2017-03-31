Maoists attack Railway Station protesting against PM Modis visit

The Naxals also put up posters urging people to protest when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state on April 15-16 for the Bharatiya Janata Party’s national convention. He said 25-30 armed men entered the station, pushed out the staff and blasted the station with explosives.

Some posters also criticized non-Odia officers being appointed to senior posts in the state police as well as administration, they said.

The Maoists left behind handwritten posters opposing the policies of Narendra Modi government at the Centre and Naveen Patnaik regime in Odisha, officials said.

The BJP is slated to hold a two-day long National Executive meeting in Bhubaneswar from April 15. “They first ransacked the office”, said station master S.K. Parida.

“The ultras pulled out station master S K Parida and triggered an explosion in the station premises”.

Written in the local language, the posters mentioned the recruitment of non-Odia Jawans in Central Reserve Police Force and Border Security Force.

According to the police, the explosion was set of by a local Maoist group in the area to possibly retaliate for the operation in Malkangiri previous year in which 30 Maoists were killed.

The naxals caused two explosions and fled with two walkie-talkie sets.

Following the attack, all train movements in that section were disrupted. Doikalu Railway station is located 10 km from Muniguda – a block in the district. It is suspected that they tried to blast the engine of the goods train.

Leading daily The Hindu named few trains which were stopped after the attack.

17482 Tirupati – Bilaspur Express may be controlled in route.

The landmine blast occuured at Sunki, around 150 kilometres from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.