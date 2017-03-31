Martin McGuinness, IRA man, Northern Irish leader, dies at 66

Former US President Bill Clinton has led tributes to Martin McGuinness, describing the former Irish Republican Army commander and Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland who died on Monday as “courageous”.

Matt Carthy said, “Irish republicans at home and overseas have been deeply saddened at untimely passing of our dear friend and comrade Martin McGuinness”.

The Anglican leaders of the Church in Ireland have issued statements on the death of Martin McGuinness, the ex – IRA leader turned politician who has died aged 66.

“In doing so, he made an essential and historic contribution to the extraordinary journey of Northern Ireland from conflict to peace”. I firmly believe that by following his path we will achieve that goal sooner than many realise.

Two years later, McGuinness toasted the queen’s health during a banquet Windsor Castle.

The piece documents how a man once banned from entering Britain played a vital role in the setting up of Northern Ireland’s power-sharing government, “a day many thought would never come”. She knows I was a member of the IRA. “He was a man that was recognised as a peacemaker and a man that touched the lives of so many people”, Ms O’Neill said.

“Martin made a substantial contribution to the peace process”.

Victims of violent conflict have experienced a very distinct kind of trauma, one that is not just an impact of a criminal act but also a crime against society often with media and political interests, invasive security and inquest investigations and constant reminders as terrorism, political violence and war are constants in our lives.

In January this year, Mr McGuinness announced his resignation from the post of deputy First Minister in protest against the Renewable Heat Incentive scandal. “And the conversation that is taking place on the island today about Irish unity is due in no small measure to the influence of Martin McGuinness”.

John Eaglesham, whose father – a postman and part-time soldier – was shot dead by the IRA in 1978, said: “People say about what he has done for the peace process – they seem to forget that for a very, very long time he wasn’t part of the solution he was part of the problem, in fact he was the main part of the problem”.

The Good Friday Agreement was ratified in a referendum in May 1998.

Following the IRA’s second ceasefire in 1997, McGuinness became Sinn Fein’s chief negotiator in peace talks that led to the landmark 1998 Good Friday peace accord. “There are people who never got their answers”, he said. This sequence of mortar attacks proved two things: first, that the IRA could still cause mayhem in mainland Britain nearly any time it wanted; and second, that it was serious about the incipient peace process, given that the mortars deployed were deliberate duds.

“With him the truth has died”, said Hambleton, who is still campaigning for the perpetrators of the pub bombings to be brought to justice. I was more than aware as I recorded him talking that his voice was still banned from being broadcast within the UK.

In the United Kingdom, former government minister Norman Tebbit, whose wife was paralysed by an IRA bombing of a Brighton hotel in 1984, told ITV’s Good Morning Britain he hoped McGuinness was “parked in a particularly hot and unpleasant corner of hell for the rest of eternity”.