Maruti targets 20% sales from NEXA, moves Ciaz to the channel

It is believed that there is to be no facelift to the Ciaz this year, with the auto just being shifted to Maruti’s premium Nexa channel. Since it was introduced in October 2014, the company has sold more than 1.5 lakh units.

The Ciaz’s diesel variant dominates and of the car’s total sales till now, the diesel has sold 84,764 units and the petrol 61,348 units. The company’s share in the segment has surged to more than 41% in FY17 against 29.1% in FY16, ahead of competitors like Honda City, Hyundai Verna, VW Vento and Skoda Rapid. It also gains a new “Nexa Blue” exterior colour option, as seen in the example above. While the petrol unit develops 91bhp at 6,000rpm and 130Nm of torque at 4,000rpm mated to five-speed manual transmission, the diesel unit comes equipped with a small hybrid system, makes 89bhp at 4,000rpm and 200Nm of torque at 1,750rpm.

250-strong Nexa dealer network hits the 200,000 sales markIn March 2017, the Nexa channel completed 20 months since launch in July 2015.

“Ciaz is one of our premium vehicles launched through the existing channel, and that point of time we thought that after some time we will take a call”, MSI Executive Director Marketing and Sales R S Kalsi told reporters here. Since then, Maruti has set up 250 Nexa dealerships across the country. Now, the mid-size sedan will be sold only through the Nexa showrooms. Between July 2015 till January 2017, over 185,000 vehicles had been sold through Nexa. Although Maruti Suzuki has not made any official announcement as yet, the social media accounts of Nexa have released a teaser image, hinting that the official change is not far away.

When asked about the number of new Nexa outlets the company plans to open in the next fiscal, Kalsi said: “Though we do have a target but the focus now would be to enhance the experience at the premium outlets”.