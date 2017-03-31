McIlroy, Spieth facing elimination at Match Play

Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth face what could amount to elimination day at the Dell Technologies Match Play.

Phil Mickelson watches his tee shot on the eighth hole during round-robin play at the Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament at Austin County Club, Thursday, March 23, 2017, in Austin, Texas.

Thursday was as wild as it gets in this tournament, even without wind ripping so hard through the edge of Hill Country that Phil Mickelson chipped into the water.

Jordan Spieth felt a gust of wind as his tee shot was in the air and began pleading for it to get down. Her only bogey was on No. 2, when a 2-foot putt lipped out.

He played the Memorial two weeks before his record victory in the 2011 U.S. Open. McIlroy returned at the Mexico Championship, where he was assured of playing four rounds, and he had the 36-hole lead until a 70-71 weekend gave him a tie for seventh. They halved the hole, but Mickelson won the match, 5 and 4. I feel like I’ve been hitting the ball well, just haven’t been scoring.

Rory McIlroy rarely has played so well and had so little to show for it.

Gary Woodland withdrew because of a personal matter, allowing Kjeldsen to advance.

He lost to four straight birdies by Soren Kjeldsen on Wednesday.

McIlroy had to win Thursday to avoid elimination, though that remains in play. And it won’t matter how McIlroy plays on Friday, because he’ll be out of the tournament as the No. 2 seed.

Noren, meanwhile, had an easy time over Bernd Wiesberger for his second straight victory.

Italy’s Francesco Molinari also withdrew with a wrist injury after suffering a 5&3 defeat to Thongchai Jaidee, ensuring that Sweden’s Alex Noren would advance from group eight.

These are the vagaries of Match Play, even in a round-robin format created to keep the 64-man field around for at least three days.

On the golf course, it was all about surviving. His pitch rolled – and rolled – beyond the flag, off the green and into the water. “I just didn’t think that we would have the course so severe where that shot would be a problem”.

Gusts upward of 30 miles per hour are wreaking havoc across Austin Country Club. He said he had “fun”.

But when it comes to Match Play, he wasn’t alone in his misery. He played poorly in a 4-and-2 loss to Hideto Tanihara, and on Thursday faced another Japanese player in Yuta Ikeda. Ditto for Brooks Koepka, who has yet to see the last five holes in competition.

Koepka and Bubba Watson are both 2-0 in their matches. They still have to play Friday because their matches could have a bearing on who wins the group.

Everything else is still up in the air. Pat Perez was 1 up through 14 over Marc Leishman. If he doesn’t win his match Friday, he faces Leishman in a playoff. “If there’s a major – not a golf tournament, but a major – built for me, where I have a good shot at it, that’s it”. “Massive performance, I think, on my part today to get that done”.