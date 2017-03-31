Merkel ally sees ‘tail wind’ from German state election

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party CDU was ahead with a clear lead over rival SPD in the Saarland state elections, exit polls showed on Sunday.

Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) saw off a challenge from the Social Democrats (SPD) and won nearly 41 per cent of the vote.

Incumbent German Chancellor Angela Merkel is hoping to become Germany’s longest serving chancellor by winning the fourth term as chancellor in September’s election.

The CDU’s popular state premier Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who was cheered by jubilant supporters, admitted she was “floored” by the strong result, about five points up from the last election amid strong turnout of around 70%.

47 percent of those who voted for the CDU on Sunday said they have made a decision to do so due to their support for the premier Kramp-Karrenbauer.

The result suggested many voters in Saarland were frightened by talk of a “red-red” coalition between the SPD and the far-left Linke party, which scored about 13%.

The right-wing populist AfD party, which had seized on voter outrage and angst over the issue, won seats in Saarland Sunday, its 11th state, but with an anaemic six-percent result.

Meanwhile, both the environmentalist Greens and the business friendly Free Democrats (FDP) fell short of the 5% vote share required to re-enter the state parliament.

Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) strengthened their position as the largest party in the state despite expectations ahead of the vote that the Social Democrats (SPD) would be boosted by their new national leader, Martin Schulz.

Political scientist Robert Vehrkamp of the Bertelsmann Foundation noted that strong turnout of around 70 per cent had transformed what was forecast as a tight race into a show of force for the CDU. Some 85 percent rated their personal economic situation as good and, in the face of a campaign in which Schulz has put justice center stage, 60 percent feel the country is fair (the highest score ever recorded before a state parliament election).

But Niedermayer said the margin of victory in Sunday’s would give Merkel’s party a motivational lift in national polls on September 24.

“Lafontaine is a polarising figure even in big swathes of the SPD and that surely didn’t help us”, Maas told ZDF television.

The bill is said to take into account how much Germany underspent by since 2002, when Chancellor Merkel’s predecessor, Gerhard Schröder, pledged to spend more on defence.