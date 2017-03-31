Mexico to appeal ruling on sex assault suspect

A Mexican judge has been suspended after his controversial acquittal of a man accused in a high-profile sexual assault case.

Gonzalez also bizarrely ruled that the 17-year-old victim was never “helpless” – despite being forced into the back of a auto.

In his verdict, judge noted “Touching or incidental rubbing, be it in a public or private place, would not be considered a sexual act, if the element of intent to satisfy a sexual desire at the expense of the passive subject is absent”.

The victim, who was 17 at the time of the alleged crime in January 2015, testified that she was forced into a vehicle in the eastern state of Veracruz by four young men who began to sexually assault her.

Judge Anuar Gonzalez Hemadi also ruled the fact the victim was able to move to the front seat of the auto after pleading with her attackers to stop proved she was not “defenseless”, as he claimed the law required.

Apparently, sexual assault isn’t a crime if the attacker hasn’t gained any pleasure from it – at least in Mexico.

Could more cases of sexual abuse be ignored by the law because those involved are seen as members of the country’s elite?

In a Facebook posting a year ago, the alleged victim offered her side of the story. She claimed that she was taken to a mansion near the Gulf of Mexico and raped by another one of the men.

The case has drawn widespread media attention, with the four defendants earning the nicknames Los Porky’s, in reference to a 1980s movie about teenagers trying to help a friend lose his virginity.

However, Judge González’s ruling has caused anger among Mexicans.

According to court documents to which the local media outlet had access, the judge ruled that there was not “sufficient evidence” that the victim was raped against her will, dismissing experts opinions that have said that the girl was intoxicated and in a lethargic state, as shown in the video.

Weeks of social media outrage over apparent impunity for the wealthy young men followed by daily reporting in Mexico’s national television and print news outlets appeared to finally force the state to bring charges.

Many complained about the logic of the judge’s ruling.