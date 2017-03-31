Mississippi State looks to end UConn’s run in Final Four

I think everybody’s going to think that this is a matchup that pits UConn’s offense against Mississippi State’s defense.

Vic Schaefer, Mississippi State: He has the Bulldogs in their first Final Four in program history. Yet, observers always look at the fifth starter and think “if so and so doesn’t screw up”, as if it’s a given that the player is somehow the weak link. Coach Schaefer said he doubts the bigger platform will shake his team as The Hump offers the same atmosphere for young women on a regular basis.

The two freshmen, Ameshya Williams and Iggy Allen, said that joining a tight-knit, experienced group was both encouraging and intimidating. So if they think they had anything to do with that win today, they’re going to be reminded no they didn’t.

The Huskies enter Friday’s national semifinal ranked third in the nation in scoring at 87.7 points per game. Mississippi State won 94-85.

There’s been pressure on this year’s UConn team unlike many others. “But at some point you’d better get grounded in a hurry and had better get back to reality in a hurry because reality is coming Friday night at nine and if you’re not ready, it’s not going to be very much fun”.

“The advantage with us is we can all switch and we are all interchangeable like that and when you have players like that, it is easy to jump into the passing lanes”, said Williams, who leads the Huskies with 98 steals this season.

In five years Schaefer has brought top ten basketball to the state of Mississippi. Hers is a game that doesn’t stand out to you at first because the focus is split among her teammates, but she’s the ideal pace-setter for a team that can run in transition as well as they can fluidly move in the halfcourt.

Richardson said the team’s experiences from the season will help them overcome the plight of not knowing what to expect.

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma watched as those three players walked out the door and anxious aloud how his new team would respond.

There’s some truth there.

Chris Hudgison is in Dallas covering the Bulldogs.

A year ago, MSU saw its second trip to the Sweet 16 end with a thud in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

For Dillingham, that last part is key against UConn. The Huskies also don’t have somebody like Breanna Stewart, Kiah Stokes or Stefanie Dolson to provide the threat of a dominant shot blocker, which has resulted in the perimeter players jumping into the passing lane less frequently than in the past few years.

The mystique. The shock.

Tara VanDerveer, Stanford: She has won three national titles and earned her 1,000th career win earlier this season. None of the Bulldogs are promising anything on Friday, but they’re confident they’ll give the Huskies a better game. “This year, I feel a different vibe in the locker room, practice, that we can go out there and compete with them”.

UConn reloaded without a period of lagging. A’ja Wilson of South Carolina, Gabby Williams and Katie Lou Samuelson of UConn each received a vote.

“It’s not going to be a 50-48 game”, Schaefer said. “Win the minute, win the hour, win the day”, Schaefer said. Davis is a bit of a streaky three-point shooter, the blessing and the curse of many a basketball team.

MSU scored more than 90 points in the first two rounds, scored 75 against Washington and then topped 90 again in overtime against Baylor.

As ESPN.com’s Mechelle Voepel noted, the 41 points “were about 31 over her season average, and 12 more than her career high”.