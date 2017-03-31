Most Active Stock: Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO)

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) soared 3.25% during previous trade, a total of 12.95M shares exchanged hands compared with its average trading volume of 14.90M shares whereas its relative volume is 1.09.

3/21/2017 – Marathon Oil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

United States of America based company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)’s latest closing price was 11.59% from the average-price of 200 days while it maintained a distance from the 50 Day Moving Average at -1.40% and -2.96% compared with the 20 Day Moving Average. There may be various price targets for a stock.

MRO’s stock has received different recommendations from Financial Analysts, according to data provided by FactSet. Vetr cut Marathon Oil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company.in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

2/1/2017 – Marathon Oil was upgraded by analysts at Howard Weil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The stock carved out a 52-week low down at $31.26. Marathon Oil Corporation got Upgrade on 10-Mar-17 where investment firm Susquehanna Upgrade the stock from Neutral to Positive. This scale runs from 1 to 5 where 1 represents Strong Buy and 5 represents Sell.

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The analysts offering Earnings Estimates for the company were believing that Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) could bring EPS of $-0.15/share.

According to 4 analysts, the Average Revenue Estimate for the current Fiscal quarter is $1.35 Billion and the Low Revenue estimate is $1.29 Billion, while the High Revenue estimate is $1.43 Billion.

Morgan Stanley’s Average Earnings Estimate for the current quarter is $0.89, according to consensus of 23 analysts. The firm’s market capitalization is $14.78 billion. The company’s last traded volume of 13.25 million shares was up it’s an average volume of 12.28 million shares.

The highest price MPC stock touched in the last 12 month was $54.59 and the lowest price it hit in the same period was $32.02. Analysts have placed a $21 price target on tronc, Inc., suggesting a 45.93% gain from recent close. The analyst recommendations from a month ago are 1 Buy, 9 Strong Buy, 0 Sell, 0 Hold and 3. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 16,250,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,618,000 after buying an additional 1,456,438 shares during the period.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -6.6%. The stock now shows its YTD (Year to Date) performance of -8.15 percent while its Weekly performance value is 5.53%. The shares have slowed down in recent weeks, with their price down about -0.4% in the past three months.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) opened at 15.85 on Friday.

The Company has 851.26 million shares outstanding and 845.16 million shares were floated in market.

We also note that Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has a Shareholder Yield of -0.237315 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of 0.00964. The Stock now has the market capitalization of $20.3 Million, P/E (price to earnings ttm) of 0 and Weekly volatility of 17.87% and monthly volatility of 17.12% respectively. They now have a Dollars 21 price target on the stock.