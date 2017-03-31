Most of Mars atmosphere was lost to space

In 2015, MAVEN team members had previously announced measurements showing that atmospheric gas was being lost to space today and that described the processes by which atmosphere was being stripped away. There is evidence that the ancient Martian climate was once wet and warm enough for water to flow on the surface.

“This result is a significant step toward unraveling the mystery of Mars’ past environment”, said Elsayed Talaat, MAVEN Program Scientist, at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

In addition, orbiter is providing detailed information about Mars’ geological structure and its atmosphere which will help colonize planet in the future. Theories have included that reactions with rocks at the surface locked up gases in the ground, or that solar radiation blasted the atmosphere away over time. The new result reveals that solar wind and radiation were responsible for most of the atmospheric loss on Mars and that the depletion was enough to transform the Martian climate.

A solar wind is a thin stream of electrically conducting gas constantly blowing from the sun’s surface; the younger the star the more violent the wind and radiation which would have made the effects much greater in Mars’ early life.

“Thus, this process may be an important one controlling the habitability of the surface of a planet”. As the atmosphere thinned, the planet grew colder and life could have been forced to go underground or into rare surface oases.

Jakosky and his team got the new result by measuring the atmospheric abundance of two different isotopes of argon gas. Isotopes are atoms that have the same elemental composition but different masses. Since the lighter isotope of argon escapes more readily, over time the concentration of the heavier isotope of argon builds up. The team used this enrichment together with how it varied with altitude in the atmosphere to estimate the fraction of the atmospheric gas that has been lost to space.

The research shows the planet lost 65 percent of the noble gas argon and the majority of carbon dioxide in a process called “sputtering” billions of years ago.

Sputtering is the process in which ions picked up by the solar wind impact Mars at high speeds and physically knock atmospheric gas into space.

Then, they did the same for carbon dioxide and other gases, revealing that this, too, has largely been lost to space.

CO2 is of interest because it is the major constituent of Mars’ atmosphere and because it’s an efficient greenhouse gas that can retain heat and warm the planet.

‘There are other processes that can remove Carbon dioxide, so this gives the minimum amount of Carbon dioxide that’s been lost to space’. The probe has been searching for signs of past water activity on the Red Planet; scouting out possible landing locations for future robotic and crewed missions; studying the Martian climate and geology; and serving as a data-relay link for surface robots such as the Opportunity and Curiosity rovers, among other activities. Mahaffy, a co-author of the paper, is principal investigator on the SAM instrument and lead on the NGIMS instrument, both of which were developed at NASA Goddard.

The findings, published today in Science, are based on data collected by the Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution (MAVEN) mission, launched in 2013 to investigate the upper Martian atmosphere.

According to Roger Yelle, a professor in the University of Arizona’s Lunar and Planetary Laboratory who has served as a co-investigator on the MAVEN mission since its inception, this scenario of Mars’ losing battle was expected, but the new results provide the first measurements proving the process indeed has been happening that way.

