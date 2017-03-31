MP James Cleverly’s Emotional Tribute To Former Comrade PC Keith Palmer

More than 50 people, from at least 12 nationalities, were injured in Masood’s attack on Westminster Bridge, of whom 31 initially required hospital treatment.

The 48-year-old officer, who was married with two children, was guarding the Palace of Westminster on Wednesday afternoon when he was fatally stabbed by terrorist Khalid Masood.

One witness suggested the officer might have unwittingly allowed the attacker behind Parliament’s gates as he tried to shelter fleeing civilians from harm.

Asked if the family had been told, he said: ‘They are fully aware of it, and they are overwhelmed by it, as they are overwhelmed about everything that’s happening at the moment.

Alongside MP Tobias Ellwood, Tony used his combat training to perform CPR on the police officer.

His family said the Charlton Athletic soccer team fan was “proud to be a police officer”.

Speaking in Parliament, the MP said: “It was a delight to meet him here again only a few months after being elected”.

‘It sent a shiver down my spine when I realised Keith was the officer who was killed in the London terror attack which took place last night, ‘ he wrote.

The UK Police Memorial “provides a lasting tribute to the sacrifices that all too many police officers have made”.

Writing for Police Oracle, she said: “That example is best summed up by the actions of Pc Keith Palmer”.

“The police have been a constant, unwavering support at this very hard time”.

“Please help to support his family in any way you can. Enough that we kept this photo as a memory of our time there”.

“We have also offered practical and emotional support to colleagues who work closest with her as they come to terms with the news”. There was nothing more you could have done. “It was surreal. It just makes you realise how tender, or how quickly, things can change in life”. “We care about him being remembered for his selfless bravery and loving nature”. “At this point the assailant was coming towards us and I recall out of the corner of my eye one of the marksmen coming out and putting three rounds in him”.

The Metropolitan Police’s counter terrorism demand yesterday claimed they believe the shocking attack lasted just 82 seconds.

Our thoughts are with his family, as we stand in solidarity against the act of hatred that took his life too soon. “That understanding may have died with him”.