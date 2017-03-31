N.Korea says it’s not afraid of US threat of military strike

His trip has been dominated by concerns over North Korea’s missile and nuclear weapons program.

Previously, Tillerson had said in Tokyo that 20 years of diplomatic and other efforts, including a period when the U.S. provided North Korea with $1.35bn in assistance “to take a different pathway”, had come to nothing.

But Mr Tillerson said that by taking other steps, including sanctions, the USA was hopeful that North Korea could be persuaded to take a different course before it reached that point.

Tillerson said both China and the United States feel “a certain sense of urgency” in trying to persuade Pyongyang to “make a course correction” and abandon its nuclear weapons program.

It was not clear whether Xi and Tillerson discussed North Korea.

Tillerson met later with Yang Jiechi, Xi’s top foreign policy adviser.

China is Pyongyang’s only major global ally, with bilateral trade accounting for 70% of North Korea’s total trade, providing a political and economic lifeline to Kim’s increasingly isolated regime.

After meeting China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday, Tillerson voiced Chinese catchphrases about the relationship, including the avoidance of conflict and confrontation and the need to build “mutual respect” and strive for “win-win” cooperation.

The two, however, did not directly exchange ideas on North Korea, Reuters said, amid rising military provocations from Pyongyang.

On the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue, Wang also expressed his hope that all concerned parties, including the United States side, would be cool-headed and make wise choices.

Tillerson’s trip marks the first high-level official visit to China under President Donald Trump – who repeatedly attacked the nation’s trade practices during his campaign – and will set the tone for a new administration that has offered China little indication of its policies.

Despite assurances that this is a defensive system, focused on North Korea, China says the accompanying radar would be able to penetrate deep into Chinese territory, compromising its own defences.

Tillerson was also in Beijing to iron out the details of a tentative summit between Presidents Trump and Xi in Florida in April.

North Korea in 2009 walked out of the talks hosted by China, and swore it would not return.

But it took one of its toughest steps yet in February, halting all imports of North Korean coal – a key source of income for the impoverished state – for the rest of this year. Leaders also worry about the loss of a buffer between democratic South Korea and its allies. Experts said it could have a nuclear-tipped missile capable of reaching the United States within a few years.

Despite earlier warning that all options – including military action – remained on the table in dealing with Pyongyang, Tillerson refrained from the harsh language that he had used in Tokyo and Seoul upon arriving in Beijing.

The North conducted two nuclear tests past year alone following those in 2006, 2009 and 2013.

However, China has been angered by the deployment of a U.S. missile defence system to the South.

During his confirmation hearings in January, Tillerson compared China’s island-building and deployment of military assets to Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea, and suggested that China’s access to its newly built islands should be blocked.