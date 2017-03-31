Naturally, weed floral crowns will be for sale near Coachella

It was just announced that the Golden Voice festival will co-host what marketing firm Talent Resources is calling a “marijuana oasis“. People are gonna find a way to get high, anyways.

TMZ added that the cannabis oasis is legal and that the pot products are free for festival goers. More than half the states in America have legalized weed for medical use, and as of the day after the November election (Nov. 9, 2016), California became one of seven states that legalized the recreational use of the plant. So festivals like Coachella are still banning it from their sites. The compound will reportedly consist of two grow houses, a greenhouse, and five geodesic domes each offering a different marijuana experience, such as edibles, vaping, and regular smoking.

Of course, “Budologists” will be on hand to help make recommendations. They’re not available to everyone, though: you have to be a medical marijuana patient, and you only get them from the Palm Springs Safe Access dispensary, where they come as a bonus item when patients order a $55 pack of weed called the Coachella Blend. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t take some of your favorite buds and sew them into your own, homemade crown – just watch out for other festivalgoers potentially stealing the dank out of your hair. California legislators are still fine-tuning ways to regulate the sale of recreational marijuana and aren’t expected to have the finalized rules until January 1, 2018.