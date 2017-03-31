NCAA set to pick title sites, could leave North Carolina out

In its most direct statement yet, the NCAA on Thursday warned North Carolina to repeal House Bill 2 soon or lose championship events through 2022.

“Absent any change in the law, our position remains the same regarding hosting current or future events in the state”, the NCAA said.

Because of the bill, which was signed into law early in 2016, the NCAA announced a boycott of the state for the 2016/2017 season.

A change at the top of the Charlotte School of Law with the resignation of the school’s dean, and the new leader hopes to “restore faith” in the troubled school, which is now hoping to transition to non-profit status.

“As the state knows, next week our various sports committees will begin making championships site selections for 2018-2022”, the NCAA said in a statement. “Once the sites are selected by the committee, those decisions are final, and an announcement of all sites will be made on April 18”.

Two North Carolina Republican lawmakers are playing pivotal roles in the health care repeal fight in Congress. Charlotte-area Rep. Patrick McHenry is trying to whip up votes for the proposed Republican law, while Mark Meadows says his “Freedom Caucus” has the votes to block the measure and is trying to squeeze concessions from the White House and fellow Republicans.

Last week, the Duke University men’s basketball team was eliminated from the NCAA tournament in an upset loss to the University of SC, in a game the NCAA relocated because of HB2.

“Now considering everything that happened, a cooling-off period or moratorium would definitely be on the table for me, if we have a definite period of time, as a way out of this”, Cooper said last week.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski reaffirmed his disdain for the bill before the tournament, saying: “I’m very sad, very disappointed about the whole thing, which apparently is something that’s really, really hard to change”. That’s my political statement. “If I was president or governor I’d get rid of it”. Despite losing millions from the removal of athletic events and concerts and despite then-Gov. “And what we have now is wrong”. The sports organization is considering to move five years’ worth of championships games.

The NBA moved the 2017 All-Star Game from Charlotte to New Orleans over the controversial HB2. The ACC has moved both football and basketball postseason events.

The North Carolina Sports Association has said more than 130 bids have been submitted to the NCAA, estimating more than $250 million in potential economic impact.

Democratic governor Roy Cooper issued a statement on efforts to amend the bill, saying “I have offered numerous compromises and remain open to any deal that will bring jobs and sports back to North Carolina and begin to fix our reputation”. Legislative Republicans have been all too happy to use their supermajorities to pass damaging partisan laws. He added that it was time for Republicans “to step up, meet halfway, and repeal HB2”.