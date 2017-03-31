NCAA won’t decide N.C. return until next week

The statement issued Thursday says the proposal would keep anti-LBGT provisions of the law in place and continue to single out transgender people.

North Carolina’s Democrat governor, Roy Cooper, kept a central campaign promise on Thursday.

However, the new law replacing the old one bans cities in the state from passing their own anti-discrimination protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people until 2020, drawing scorn from civil rights advocates and casting doubt on whether boycotting businesses will return to the state.

As for other potential political hot spots, such as Texas where lawmakers are considering a similar bill and where the Final Four will be next year, the NCAA is in no rush to weigh in.

The Charlotte Chamber, Greensboro Chamber and North Carolina Chamber all lauded lawmakers’ efforts to find a “bipartisan” solution for HB2, and encouraged lawmakers to support House Bill 142, the repeal compromise bill.

The Republican-controlled legislature passed HB2 a year ago in response to a Charlotte ordinance that allowed transgender people to use restrooms aligned with their gender identity.

Gay rights activists are across the street from the Executive Mansion, protesting a deal to repeal a North Carolina law known as the “bathroom bill”.

But the new law restricts cities from creating a nondiscrimination ordinance until December 2020. It has its critics.

“I’m personally very pleased that they have a bill to debate and discuss”, he said.

“I will say that the governor, who I greatly admire, worked very hard to put this bill together in an effort to fix our reputation”, she said. In a few minutes, we’ll hear from a transgender rights advocate in North Carolina.

The proposal, House Bill 142, passed from the Senate Rules Committee through the full Senate relatively easily on Thursday morning. Companies like PayPal and Deutsche Bank have abandoned expansions in the state, the National Basketball Association and the NCAA already have moved games elsewhere, and entertainers have canceled concerts and other shows. The NCAA said decisions would be made starting this week on events.

“The actions in North Carolina do not affect what we have done in Texas”, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said. “They’ve changed the law”. Donald Trump won North Carolina comfortably. And then they say it helps fix the state’s image. A potentially more lucrative slate of events is in jeopardy in this latest round of decisions. The NCAA – along with the ACC, NBA and CIAA – all pulled games from North Carolina over HB2 this academic year.

North Carolina may be in the running again for hosting future Atlantic Coast Conference tournament games. So far the NCAA has not released a statement on the compromise.

The deal came together after the NCAA warned that North Carolina wouldn’t be considered for championship events from 2018 to 2022 unless HB2 was changed.

And GOP Rep. Carl Ford said: “If we could have props in here, I’d take a basketball covered in money and roll it down the middle aisle there. And I’m sure the next decision will be very hard as well”. Second, it gives the state authority over public bathrooms moving forward.

We know it wasn’t easy for them.