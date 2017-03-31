Neglected drugs analyze as a result of spiked beverage, maintains Berahino

Berahino brought to an end his turbulent time at West Brom when he joined Stoke in the January transfer window. “So for me to get banned for something that you really haven’t done is hard to take”.

“No one protected me at that club”.

“No one protected me at that club”, Berahino told BBC’s Football Focus.

“To be banned for something you really haven’t done is hard to take”, the former England Under-21 worldwide told the BBC adding the level of the drug in his body was so low it proved he hadn’t intentionally taken it.

Pulis, who has grown tired of speaking about Berahino over the course of the last two years, said the striker had the right to air his opinion but refused to get caught up in more mud-slinging. Because if I was going to get high, like the specialist said, you would have taken an amount where you want to get high and the threshold and the numbers that they found in my system would have been higher.

“In this day and age you can believe that it can happen”.

His and the club’s relationship never recovered after he fell out with West Brom manager Tony Pulis and chairman Jeremy Peace after being denied a move to Tottenham Hotspur in August 2015, resulting in a long-running contract dispute. Hate is a strong word but I really didn’t want to be there.

He said: “It was a personal matter and we’re under strict obligations not to release any of that information”. If he wants to say that and that’s his view, that’s fine.

Berahino joined Stoke in January for a reported 12 million pounds ($15 million) having not played for Albion since September 2016. Saido is a human being, he’s got a right to air his opinion but I’d rather talk about West Bromwich Albion and the players here. It was tough to take, because me, my mum, they’ve never seen me take drugs.

“The great thing about it was Stoke wanted him, we were happy with the deal and Saido was delighted”.