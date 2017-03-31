New allegations cloud probe into Russia ties

The requirement that she not discuss even non-classified material “is particularly untenable given that multiple senior administration officials have publicly described the same events”, he said.

The Senate committee also announced Monday it will hear testimony from Jared Kushner, a senior advisor and the son-in-law of Trump, about his meeting during the transition with the top executive of a Russian bank on which the US had slapped sanctions.

‘There needs to be a lot of explaining to do. Nunes spoke with the press, House Speaker Paul Ryan, and the president before briefing members of his own committee. Yates was the deputy attorney general in the final years of the Obama administration and served as the acting attorney general in the first days of the Trump administration.

Yates’ lawyer informed the White House on Friday she wanted to testify before Congress.

The controversy over the canceled public hearing and the unscheduled Comey-Rogers followup session increased demands for Nunes to step down from the House investigation. As for “staff here” being in the clear, as Spicer put it, they have neither been identified as targets of the investigations nor ruled out.

“Well, you do both, but when you’re in that capacity, and if you’ve got information – I’m OK with what he did”, Yoho said. “Nothing has been canceled”, he said, adding, “Everything is moving forward as is”.

A congressional investigation into alleged Russian government meddling in the 2016 US presidential election ground to a halt Tuesday over the contested actions of a committee chairman and an attempt by the Justice Department to limit the testimony of a key witness.

Yates served as acting attorney general in the early days of the Trump administration until she was sacked for refusing to implement President Donald Trump’s order barring travelers form seven Muslim-majority countries. Yates briefed Trump’s White House counsel on former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s meeting with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Flynn was not ousted from the White House until the discrepancies were made public.

After all, the ranking Democrat on the Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff of California, used his opening remarks at the committee’s first public hearing last week to present a damning indictment of the Trump campaign for criminal collusion with Russian Federation. Even a Republican joining the calls for Devin nunes to step aside after that secret meeting on white house grounds.

Spicer said the information was uncovered by the National Security Council, but would not specify whether it was the same intelligence that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes received at the White House last week.

He said several Russians tied to the investigation into Kremlin disinformation activities have been killed in the past three months – not only in Russia, but in western countries as well. Reporter: Nunes postponed that hearing but says it was not because of pressure from the white house but Democrats aren’t buying it. However, Nunes isn’t just a Republican congressman working with a Republican president.

Despite this barrage of news surrounding his relationship with the White House, Nunes says he will remain at the helm of the House Intelligence Committee.

“Never should’ve gone to meet with the president whose campaign is under investigation”. On Monday, it announced that Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has agreed to be interviewed. This morning the embattled chairman of the house intelligence committee isn’t going anywhere.

On the day before his press conference, Nunes met with an unnamed source at the White House.

Why did Nunes visit the White House?

