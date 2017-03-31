New terrifying ‘IT’ trailer is here to give you nightmares

IT is set to release on September 8, 2017 and stars Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer and Nicholas Hamilton. After his younger brother, Georgie, is a victim, Bill and his group of misfit friends try to figure out what is happening in their hometown, and discover a grisly secret in the form for Pennywise. We wanted to bring you the trailer as soon as possible, but we’ll have our thoughts up soon. We can see a sewer which serves as an important attribute in the movie, as clown-shaped monster Pennywise often lurks in it before approaching its victims. Stephen King’s novel of the same title was released in 1986.

Warner Bros released the terrifying first footage of the film this morning (NZ time) a day after they dropped a creepy poster teasing the new movie. Directed by Andres Muschietti (who earlier directed the horror film Mama), It (also called It: Part 1 – The Losers’ Club) is possibly the first half of a planned duology.

“Maybe it is real as long as children believe in it”. This is not the first book by the author that has been adapted into a film. A second movie focusing on the kids coming back to Derry as adults is planned.

Nevertheless, heroes are only as good as their villain and Bill Skarsgård had some clown-size shoes to fill following in the footsteps of Tim Curry’s turn as Pennywise.

For others, it all proved slightly too much as many declared they are too scared to watch the trailer, let alone the film.

Nonetheless, there are many scenes and situations in King’s original novel that are impossible to show on network television.