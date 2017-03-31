New Trump Orders Take Aim at Trade

Other countries with large trade deficits with the USA, according to Ross, are Japan, Germany, Mexico, Ireland, Vietnam, Italy, South Korea, Malaysia, India, Thailand, France, Switzerland, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Canada.

At a White House briefing Thursday, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro reportedly mentioned steel dumping by China as a major issue.

Trump has said that trade imbalances with Mexico and China are because those countries take advantage of the United States and he has called for taking a much tougher stance with each of them, threatening them with new tariffs and taxes.

“It will demonstrate the Trump administration’s intention not to hip-shoot, not to do anything casual, not to do anything abruptly, but to take a very measured and analytical approach”, Ross said.

During the presidential campaign, Mr. Trump singled out China as the primary perpetrator of unfair trade practices, including currency manipulation.

The order comes a week before Trump meets Chinese President Xi Jinping and is likely to be seen as a warning shot across Beijing’s bow.

The second order aims to improve collection of financial penalties against countries that dump products into the U.S. below production costs or illegally subsidize companies exporting products to the U.S. At present, about $2.8 billion in such duties have gone uncollected, administration officials said.

The first executive action will direct the Commerce Department and a new White House trade council to “identify every form of trade abuse and every nonreciprocal practice that contributes to the US trade deficit”, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told reporters Thursday.

The study also will examine World Trade Organization rules that Ross said do not treat countries equally, such as on taxation. They show the administration’s ongoing efforts to shift toward policies aimed at bolstering USA manufacturing and making good on Trump’s campaign rhetoric decrying other countries for taking advantage of the US’s free trade policies. The order will establish more effective bonding requirements, among other measures.

He said they would look for evidence of cheating, inappropriate behavior and trade deals “that have not lived up to their promises”.

“Nothing we’re saying tonight is about China. Let’s not make this about China”.

The U.S. trade deficit totaled $502.3 billion a year ago, a slight increase from 2015, according to the Commerce Department. “This is a story about trade abuses, this is a story about an under-collection of duties”, he said, later adding: “We’re not here for tweets”. The order seeks to improve collections through “every tool” under US and global law.

The other countries on the list reportedly include China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and India in Asia but also European Union members Germany, France, Italy and Ireland, as well as Switzerland, Canada and Mexico.

“For the first time, we’re looking at what’s been the source of the large and persistent trade deficit that has contributed to job losses”, Navarro said.

