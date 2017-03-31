NFL Owners Approve Raiders’ Move From Oakland To Las Vegas

“We believe we and the Raiders worked earnestly in Oakland for over a decade to try to find that viable option in Oakland”. Perez is a 17-year season ticket holder and says he likely won’t be able to watch his team in a Vegas stadium.

MCEVERS: Back in the early ’80s, team owner Al Davis hated the decrepit Oakland Coliseum where the Raiders played. Unlike the Rams and the Chargers – both of whom moved to Los Angeles – the Raiders will not immediately be leaving the city of Oakland.

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, the lone dissenting vote on the Raiders’ relocation to Las Vegas, said fans should never foot the bill for stadium construction. The team’s new home, a $1.9 billion domed stadium, is not expected to be completed until 2020. In 1980, Al Davis announced a deal to move the Raiders from Oakland to Los Angeles, but the National Football League rejected the move. However, the lease has a catch: It’s set up as two single-year options, which means the Raiders can back out of it after the 2017 season.

The NFL is coming to Vegas!

The leader of the Coliseum authority board said it loses money on Raiders games and he has no interest in having the Las Vegas-bound team play in Oakland beyond the 2018 season. I just remain hopeful that the team does good.

Mark Davis also confirmed that they are going to stay for two next years in Oakland. “They need Legends to sell”.

The jury’s out on how well this long goodbye will play with the team’s Bay Area fan base.

Like Perez, other Raider fans say they aren’t quitting on their team. It’s not unreasonable to see that game being moved to the new Raiders stadium and giving BYU another matchup at an National Football League venue – the Cougars now have a game scheduled at an National Football League venue each of the next three seasons.

“It truly is an exciting time to be from Las Vegas”, Golden Knights chairman and CEO said in a statement, according to ESPN.

After his postgame news conference Tuesday night, Green told The Undefeated that he has attended “eight or nine” Raiders games during his five years in the Bay Area. The Chargers moved from LA to San Diego.