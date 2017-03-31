The Los Angeles Kings and Vancouver Canucks will face off in the first National Hockey League preseason games played in China, it was announced late Wednesday.

National Hockey League commissioner Gary Bettman (pictured above, announcing the pre-season games in Beijing this week) isn’t optimistic about the prospects of such a deal, saying “there are no negotiations ongoing” with Olympic officials, adding: “as things stand now people should assume we are not going”.

The NHL will play its first games in China this fall when the Los Angeles Kings and Vancouver Canucks meet in Beijing and Shanghai. They promised that their long term arrangement would include focus on growing the grassroots hockey across the country and building a strong national hockey program. The NHL sees China as hockey’s next great frontier.

This isn’t the NHL’s first foray into foreign games, by far.

“While we fully understand the importance the government has placed on sports teams representing China in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, our partnership will extend well beyond the couple of weeks of the 2022 Olympic Games”, said Bettman. China is seriously committed to promoting ice hockey and making it into a sport that the Chinese people will love and enjoy. Speaking from Bangkok to VOA, he said the exhibition games being planned are a very important part of introducing the sport to China.

The IOC released a statement, saying: “The IOC knows that the NHL understands that the Olympic movement can not treat the owners of a commercial franchise of a national league better than an worldwide sports federation or other professional leagues with regard to the Olympic Games”. Yao played for the Houston Rocket until 2011.

The Vancouver Canucks and the Los Angeles Kings are set to hold a series of preseason games in China ahead of the 2017-18 season, skating out in front of crowds in both Shanghai and Beijing on September 21st and 23rd, respectively.

“On behalf of the entire Vancouver Canucks organization we are truly excited to play exhibition games in China and represent the National Hockey League on an worldwide stage”, said Trevor Linden, Canucks President of Hockey Operations.

“We are glad to launch this strategic partnership with the National Football League”, said Zhang Zhe, head of Sina Weibo Sports. “This is a unique opportunity to play games in a growing market and we look forward to what will undoubtedly be a fantastic experience”.

The NFL said it has more than 1.5 million online viewers across China each week.